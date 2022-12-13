SIDBI Officers Grade A Recruitment 2023: Registration for 100 posts begins Dec 14

Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officers Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SIDBI at sidbi.in. The registration process will begin on December 14, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 3, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 14, 2022

Closing date of application: January 3, 2023

Tentative Date of Online examination: January 3, 2023

Tentative schedule of Interview: February, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce / Economics / Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government OR Bachelors’ Degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical); OR CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 28 years of age. Candidates born not earlier than 14.12.1994 and not later than 15.12.2001 [both days including] are only eligible to apply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination comprising of objective test as well as descriptive test followed by Personal Interview. Candidates who qualify based on the minimum cut -off marks decided by SIDBI, would be called for interview.

The online exam comprises of two parts. The first part comprises of these sections- English Language, General Awareness, Reasoning Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The total number of questions is 160 and maximum marks is 200. The time duration of the exam is 120 minutes. The second part is the descriptive test that comprises of 3 questions, and total marks is 50. The time duration is for 60 minutes.

Application Fees

OBCs/EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹1100/- as application fees and SC/ST/PwBD category candidates will have to pay ₹175/- as application fees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailed Notification Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON