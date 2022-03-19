SIDBI Officers in Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply for 100 Asst Manager posts

Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI will recruit candidates can for Officers in Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant Manager posts through the official site of SIDBI on sidbi.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation.

The selected candidate will be required to execute a Service Bond undertaking to serve the SIDBI for a period of 3 years or to pay SIDBI a sum of `2 Lakh in case he/she leaves SIDBI before the completion of the 3 year service period. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 4, 2022

Closing date of application: March 24, 2022

Date of online examination: April 16, 2022

Tentative schedule of Interview: May, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Bachelors’ Degree in Law, OR Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) OR Master’s Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce/Economics/Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government OR CA / CS / CWA / CFA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 28 years of age.

Selection process

The selection process for the post would be by way of an online examination comprising of objective test as well as descriptive test followed by Personal Interview.

Application Fees

The application fees for other categories is ₹925/- and for SC/ST/PwBD category is ₹175/-. The payment of application fees should be done through online mode.