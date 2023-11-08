Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Assistant Manager posts at sidbi.in

SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Assistant Manager posts at sidbi.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 08, 2023 04:30 PM IST

SIDBI will recruit candidates for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sidbi.in.

Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has invited applications for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organization.

SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Assistant Manager posts at sidbi.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process has opened today, November 8 and will close on November 28, 2023. The tentative date of group discussion and interview is December 2023/ January 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 30 years of age. Candidates educational qualification should be graduation degree in any subject from any recognized University/ Institution or CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA or Bachelor’s degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Group Discussion and Interview. The maximum marks for Group Discussion and Interview shall be 100 each. Final Selection will be drawn on the basis of combined marks secured by the candidate in Group Discussion and Interview. Group Discussion and Interview shall be held at Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata.

Application Fees

The application fees for SC / ST / PwBD category candidates is 175/- and for others is 1100/-. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SIDBI.

Detailed Notification Here 

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP