SLRC Assam Grade 3, 4 Recruitment 2023: Apply from 12,600 posts from tomorrow

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is going to begin the application process for grade 3 and 4 recruitment 2023 tomorrow. November 10. Applications for the 12,600 notified vacancies will be accepted on the SEBA website, sebaonline.org and on assam.gov.in. The application deadline is December 29.

There is no application fee in SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 recruitment 2023. Of the total vacancies, 5,000 are for grade 4 while the other 7,600 are grade 3 vacancies.

Here are more information on the posts:

Grade 3

Category I, Bachelor Degree Level: 4,055 vacancies

Category II, HSSLC (Class 12) Level: 3,127

Category III, HSLC Level: 418

Grade 4

HSLC (Class 12) or equivalent examination passed: 1060

HSLC+ITI: 1990

Read up to Class 8: 1,950

SLRC has informed that only those candidates who have a qualification of Class 12 or below can apply for grade 4, meaning candidates having Class 12 or higher qualification can apply for grade 3 vacancies.

Candidates can be 18 years to 40 years old as on January 1, 2023 to apply for grade 3 and 4 posts.

There will be written examination followed by skill tests for Computer/Stenography/Driving, etc. Detailed information will be sharedin due course of time.