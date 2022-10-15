South Eastern Railway to recruit 21 Group C posts against sports quota

Southern Eastern Railway will recruit candidates for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of South Eastern Railway. The registration process will close on November 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts under sports quota in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Vacancy Details

Group C Level 4/ Level 5: 5 Posts

Group C Level 2/ Level 3: 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Level 4/ Level 5: University degree or its equivalent.

Level 2/ Level 3: Passed 12th or its equivalent examination. Educational qualification must be from a government recognised Council.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be based upon performance in sports trails followed by Certificate (Sports and Educational) Verification by a duly constituted recruitment committee in this railway. The venue and date for trails and certificate verification will be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹500 for UR/OBC category and ₹250/- for SC/ST categories. The payment should be sent through bank draft in favour of FA&CAO, South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach-700043, payable at GPO/ Kolkata.

