South Western Railway to recruit for 904 Apprentice posts, details at rrchubli.in

South Western Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in. The registration process was started on July 3 and will end on August 2, 2023.

(Reuters File Photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 904 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Hubballi Division: 237 posts

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi: 217 posts

Bengaluru Division: 230 posts

Mysuru Division: 177 posts

Central Workshop, Mysuru: 43 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age.

The candidates who have registered with local employment exchange falling in Karnataka and adjoining districts of states, served by South Western Railway i.e., Tamilnadu (Districts namely Dharmapuri, Salem & Vellore), Andhra Pradesh (Districts namely Anantapur & Chittor), Maharashtra (Sangli District) & Goa will be given preference as per CPO/SWR’s letter No.SWR/P.563/Act App/Vol.5, dtd.26.09.2012.

Selection Process

Engagement will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation with minimum 50% + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking etc. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/Women/PwBD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC Hubli.

