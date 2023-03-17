Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL 2021 final result out at ssc.nic.in, here's the direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 07:32 PM IST

SSC CGL 2021 final result announced at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2021. Candidates can check their results through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 7541 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment.

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI) (LIST-3)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)

SSC CGL 2021 final result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the eleven result link

The SSC CGL final result merit list will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

