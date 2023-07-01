Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level examination Tier I can download the admit card through the official regional websites.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 released, download link here (ssc.nic.in)

The admit card has been released for western region and north western region. The examination will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC regional website.

Click on SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There are approx. 7,500 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.