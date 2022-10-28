SSC GD recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 24 thousand posts, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 08:04 AM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the posts of Rifleman (GD) in Central Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination.

SSC GD recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 24 thousand posts(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications to the posts of Rifleman (GD) in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Assam Rifles and Sepoy (Sepoy) in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. The online application process commenced on October 27 and the deadline for submission of application form is November 30.

The Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be held in January.

SSC GD recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24369 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

BSF: 10497

CISF: 100

CRPF: 8911

SSB: 1284

ITBP: 1613

AR: 1697

SSF:103

SSC GD recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

For more details candidates are advised to check the notification here.

