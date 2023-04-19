Department of Personnel and Training on Tuesday approved conducting the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical) Staff (SSC MTS) and the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

After CAPF, govt approves holding SSC MTS, CHSL exams in regional languages

Now, question papers of these exam will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti), Konkani, Hindi and English.

This will improve selection prospects of lakhs of aspirants, the Ministry of Personnel said in a press statement.

The announcement came a few days after the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to hold the CAPF Constable GD exam in regional languages.

The decision to hold SSC exams in regional languages was taken following representations by different states, the Ministry of Personnel said.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions,Dr Jitendra Singh said that attempts are being made to eventually incorporate all of the languages listed in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule in these recruitment exams.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had earlier raised the issue of holding recruitment exams in regional languages, welcomed the move and said it should be extended to all exams conducted by the Union Government.