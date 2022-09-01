Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC recruitment 2022: Tomorrow is last date to apply for JE Vacancies

employment news
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 03:00 PM IST

SSC recruitment 2022: Apply for JE vacancies till September 2.

SSC recruitment 2022: Tomorrow last date to apply for JE Vacancies(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission will end the application process for the post of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on September 2. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE computer based examination will be held in November.

SSC JE recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC JE recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age for eligibility is 30 or 32 years, depending on the post.

Direct link to apply

SSC JE recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from

Take a printout for future reference.

