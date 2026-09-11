SSC SCO Exam 2026: Apply for 2021 SI posts in Delhi Police & CAPF at ssc.gov.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the SSC SCO Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC building

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The last date to apply for the examination is September 30, 2026. The last date for online fee payment is October 1, 2026. The correction window will open on October 8 and will close on October 10, 2026.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 2021 Sub Inspector posts in Delhi Police and CAPF. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male: 205 posts Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female: 112 posts Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 1452 posts Sub Inspector (Fire) in CISF-Male: 252 posts

Eligibility Criteria

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{{^usCountry}} Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidates who have appeared in their Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination can also apply. Age Limit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidates who have appeared in their Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination can also apply. Age Limit {{/usCountry}}

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Age limit for all posts except SI(FIRE) in CISF is 20-25 years; i.e. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.2001 and not later than 01.08.2006 to be eligible to apply.

Age limit for SI(FIRE) in CISF is 18-30 years; i.e. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1996 and not later than 01.08.2008 to be eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

Paper I will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. The Paper I subjects are General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

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Paper II will have 160 questions of 320 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour for all three sections- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude and 1 hour for English Comprehension.

Questions in both papers will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper-I and Paper-II.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

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Candidates who are not exempted from fee payment must ensure that their fee payment transaction is complete.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here