SSC SCO Exam 2026: Last date today to apply for 2021 SI posts in Delhi Police & CAPF, register at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC SCO Exam 2026 on September 30, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC building

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The last date for fee payment is October 1, 2026. The correction window will open on October 8 and will close on October 10, 2026.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 2021 SI posts in the organization, out of which 205 vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 vacancies of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, 1320 vacancies of Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs and 234 vacancies of Sub Inspector (Fire) in CISF-Male.

Age limit for all posts except SI(FIRE) in CISF is 20-25 years; i.e. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.2001 and not later than 01.08.2006 to be eligible to apply.

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Age limit for SI(FIRE) in CISF is 18-30 years; i.e. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1996 and not later than 01.08.2008 to be eligible to apply.

SSC SCO Exam 2026: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on login link and register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

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Candidates who are not exempted from fee payment must ensure that their fee payment transaction is complete.

The selection process comprises of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). All these stages of the examination are mandatory.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.