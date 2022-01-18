Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam 2021 postponed in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam 2021 has been postponed in UP, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. Candidates can check the official notice given below. 
SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam 2021 postponed in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Jan 18, 2022
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC Selection Post Exam Phase 9 2021 in three states. The exam scheduled to be conducted in February 2022 has been postponed for the candidates who have been allotted examination centers in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The Selection Post Phase 9 exam scheduled to be conducted from February 2 to February 10 has been postponed due to the announcement of General Elections (Legislative Assembly) in five States. As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the fresh dates of the exam for the affected candidates will be announced in due course. 

However, the selection post exam will be conducted as per schedule from February 2 to 10, 2022 in all other states. 

The application process was started on September 24 and ended on October 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3261 posts in the organization. The selection process comprises of three separate computer-based exams consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC. 

