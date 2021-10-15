Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: 119 Food Safety Officer vacancies on offer

Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:24 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited applications for the posts of Food Safety Officer. The application process began on October 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

The last date to apply is October 28.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer on temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee is 700. Candidates from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category have to pay 350 as application fee.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment selection process: Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination / CBT, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of the Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in the notification.

Tamil Naidu MRB recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Tamil Naidu MRB at www.mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “online registration’’

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

