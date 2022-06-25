Territorial Army to recruit Officer posts, registration begins July 1

Territorial Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Territorial Army Officer posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply for the posts through the official site of Territorial Army on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process will begin on July 1 and will end on July 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts out of 12 are reserved for male candidates and 1 for female candidate. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: July 1, 2022

Closing date of application: July 30, 2022

Date of written exam: September 25, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate from any recognized university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 42 years of age as on last day of filling of application i.e, July 30, 2022. A candidate must be physically and medically fit in all respects.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection of candidates will be based on written exam followed by interview only if pass the written exam by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. Successful candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board, SSC and Medical Board for final selection.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹200/-. Candidates should note that payment of examination fee can be made only through the modes prescribed at website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Territorial Army.