THDC India Limited will recruit candidates for Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of THDC at thdc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation.

THDC Limited to recruit for 90 Stenographer & other posts, apply at thdc.co.in (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was opened on December 12 and will close on January 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 26 posts

Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant: 26 posts

Wireman: 4 posts

Fitter: 6 posts

Electrician: 16 posts

Electronics Mechanic: 2 posts

Welder (Gas &Electric): 2 posts

Mechanic (Diesel): 1 post

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 2 posts

Mechanic (Earth Moving Machinery): 1 post

Mechanic (R&M of Heavy Vehicle): 2 posts

Mechanic(R & Mof Light Vehicle): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years.

Those candidates who have successfully completed ITI (Regular) in 2019, 2020 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible for apprenticeship Training.

Where to Apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application should be sent to AGM(HR&A), THDC India Limited, Administrative Building, Bhagirathipuram, Tehri Garhwal 249124. For more related details candidates can check the official website of THDC Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON