THDC Limited to recruit for 90 Stenographer & other posts, apply at thdc.co.in

THDC India Limited will recruit candidates for Stenographer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of THDC at thdc.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 90 posts in the organisation.
The registration process was opened on December 12 and will close on January 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 26 posts
- Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant: 26 posts
- Wireman: 4 posts
- Fitter: 6 posts
- Electrician: 16 posts
- Electronics Mechanic: 2 posts
- Welder (Gas &Electric): 2 posts
- Mechanic (Diesel): 1 post
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 2 posts
- Mechanic (Earth Moving Machinery): 1 post
- Mechanic (R&M of Heavy Vehicle): 2 posts
- Mechanic(R & Mof Light Vehicle): 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years.
Those candidates who have successfully completed ITI (Regular) in 2019, 2020 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible for apprenticeship Training.
Where to Apply
The application should be sent to AGM(HR&A), THDC India Limited, Administrative Building, Bhagirathipuram, Tehri Garhwal 249124. For more related details candidates can check the official website of THDC Limited.