TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for LDC and other posts on tiss.edu

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, TISS has invited applications from candidates to apply for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TISS on tiss.edu. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 3, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 26 posts in the organisation.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Dy Registrar 4 Posts Assistant Manager Publications 1 Post System Analyst-cum-Programmer 1 Post Health Officer 1 Post Assistant Engineer 1 Post Section Officer 4 Posts Section Officer (Dining Hall) 1 Post Programmer 1 Post Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS) 1 Post Stenographer Grade II 1 Post Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit on the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for the test. Mere appearing in the Recruitment Test and Qualifying the test is not the criteria for calling for Interview. It will be subject to fulfillment of all eligibility qualification/conditions and verification of documents.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay ₹1,000/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PWD (Divyang) will have to pay ₹500/-. Fee must be submitted through Online Mode only. Fee is waived off for female Candidate.