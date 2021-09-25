TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for LDC and other posts on tiss.edu

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

TISS to recruit candidates for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of TISS on tiss.edu. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, TISS has invited applications from candidates to apply for LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of TISS on tiss.edu. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 3, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 26 posts in the organisation. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Dy Registrar 4 Posts 
Assistant Manager Publications 1 Post 
System Analyst-cum-Programmer 1 Post 
Health Officer 1 Post 
Assistant Engineer 1 Post 
Section Officer 4 Posts 
Section Officer (Dining Hall) 1 Post 
Programmer1 Post 
Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS)1 Post
Stenographer Grade II 1 Post
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualifications and age limit on the Detailed Notification given here. 

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for the test. Mere appearing in the Recruitment Test and Qualifying the test is not the criteria for calling for Interview. It will be subject to fulfillment of all eligibility qualification/conditions and verification of documents. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay 1,000/-  as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PWD (Divyang)  will have to pay 500/-. Fee must be submitted through Online Mode only. Fee is waived off for female Candidate.

 

