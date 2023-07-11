Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has begun the online application process for the post of Health Inspector (Grade-II) in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service today, July 11. The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. Candidates can apply online through the official website at mrbonline.in.

TN MRB Health Inspector Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1066 posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TN MRB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1066 vacancies of Health Inspector (Grade-II).

TN MRB recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidate should be 32 years.

TN MRB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) category candidates. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹600.

Direct link to apply

TN MRB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at mrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Online Registration”

Next, register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference