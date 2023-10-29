TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2,222 posts from November 1

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is going to begin the online application process for 2,222 Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) vacancies soon. Eligible candidates can apply for it from November 1 to 30 (up to 5 pm) on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TRB recruitment 2023: Highlights

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2,222 posts begins on November 1(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Name of posts: Graduate Teachers/ Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE)

Salary: ₹36,400 - 1,15,700 (Level-16)

Exam date: January 7, 2024

General category candidates who are not more than 53 years and Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, MBC/DNC and DW candidates who are not more than 58 years old on July 1, 2023 can apply for these vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Graduation along with two year DElEd (by whatever name it is known) or Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and BEd or Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and BEd, in accordance with the NCTE regulations or Class 12 (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and 4-year BElEd or HS or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and 4-year BA/BScEd or BAEd/BScEd or Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and BEd, (Special Education) qualification is required for these vacancies.

Further, candidates must have obtained a degree or its equivalent with subjects/languages for which the recruitment will be made. They must have passed the TNTET paper 2 exam with relevant optional subject.

Additionally, candidates are required to have adequate knowledge of the Tamil Language.

In the case of candidates who do not have the required knowledge of Tamil but are otherwise eligible for appointment, they have to pass the Second-Class Language Test (full - test) in Tamil conducted by the TNPSC within a period of two years from the date of appointment.

The application fee is ₹300 for SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons. For all others, the fee is ₹600

For further information, candidates can check the notification published on the TN TRB website.

