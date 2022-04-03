TNPSC recruitment: 16 vacancies of DCPO on offer, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) in Social Defence Department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is April 30.

The exam will be held in two shifts on June 19: Paper I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and Paper II (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM).

TNPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies of District Child Protection Officer.

TNPSC recruitment age limit: Candidates from the unreserved category must be at least 32 years old. No age limit is for the unreserved category.

TNPSC recruitment educational qualification: A degree in sociology, social work, psychology, child development, or criminology from a university or institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or the government.

TNPSC recruitment application fee: The registration fee is ₹150, while the application fee is ₹200.

TNPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab then on Notifications

Click on the a Apply link available against District Child Protection Officer post

Fill the application form

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check notification below: