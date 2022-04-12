Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Tripura TRB Recruitment: Apply for 200 special educator vacancies from April 27
employment news

Tripura TRB Recruitment: Apply for 200 special educator vacancies from April 27

TRBT Tripura has released a recruitment notice for special educators through the Selection Test for Special Educators (STSE).
Tripura TRB Recruitment: Apply for 200 special educator vacancies from April 27(HT file)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRBT), Tripura has issued notification for recruiting special educators through the Selection Test for Special Educators (STSE). The online application link will be activated on April 27 at 4pm. 

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Teacher Recruitment Board at trb.tripura.gov.in. The application process will end on May 5 at 4 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee till May 10.

The admit card will be available from May 18 to May 23. The STSE will be held on June 12.

Tripura TRB Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of which 104 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 34 for SC category and 62 for ST category.

Tripura TRB Recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on April 11.

Tripura TRB Recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is 300 for the unreserved category and 200 for the SC/ST/PH category.

RELATED STORIES

Tripura TRB Recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Teacher Recruitment Board at trb.tripura.gov.in one the application link is activated.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura vacancy jobs govt job
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP