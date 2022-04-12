Tripura TRB Recruitment: Apply for 200 special educator vacancies from April 27

The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRBT), Tripura has issued notification for recruiting special educators through the Selection Test for Special Educators (STSE). The online application link will be activated on April 27 at 4pm.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Teacher Recruitment Board at trb.tripura.gov.in. The application process will end on May 5 at 4 pm. Candidates can pay the application fee till May 10.

The admit card will be available from May 18 to May 23. The STSE will be held on June 12.

Tripura TRB Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of which 104 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 34 for SC category and 62 for ST category.

Tripura TRB Recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years as on April 11.

Tripura TRB Recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is ₹300 for the unreserved category and ₹200 for the SC/ST/PH category.

Tripura TRB Recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Teacher Recruitment Board at trb.tripura.gov.in one the application link is activated.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.