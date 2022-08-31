TS Police Constable answer key 2022 out, direct link to download from tslprb.in

TSLPRB TS Police Constable Answer Key: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released preliminary answer key of the written test for recruitment of Constables and other equivalent posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it from tslprb.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TSLPRB conducted the written test for recruitment of 15,644 SCT Police Constable (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables on August 28 from 10 am to 1 pm.

“Preliminary Key for the above Test is now made available on the official website: www.tslprb.in from 30th August onwards. Candidates who attended the above Preliminary Written Test may submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key for each question individually in the Web Template shown aside – made available to them in their respective Accounts from 8 a m on 31st August to 5 p m on 2nd September 2022 by uploading supporting Documents/Material in pdf/jpeg format, as attachments,” reads an official statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every individual question/objection must be submitted separately following the prescribed format, TSLPRB said and added that objections with insufficient or irrelevant information will not be considered for review.

TS Police Constable answer key link

Objection entry link.