TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1363 posts at tnpsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission, TNPSC has started the registration process for Group 3 posts. Candidates who want to apply for Group III services can apply online through the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1363 posts in the state. The registration process was started on January 24 and will end on February 23, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts under Group 3 services can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 44 years of age to apply for the posts.

Direct link to apply for TPSC Group 3 Services

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written exam. The written examination will be conducted in July/ August 2023 either in computer based recruitment test or offline OMR based examination. The hall tickets will be available from 7 days prior to the examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹280/- out of which 200 is application processing fee and ₹80/- is examination fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.