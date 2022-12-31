TSPSC recruitment 2023: 1365 Group III vacancies on offer, details here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) notified a total of 1365 Group III vacancies. The application process will commence on January 24, 2022, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is Feburary 24, 2022. The detailed notification will be available on the official website of TSPSC at www.tspsc.gov.in from January 24, 2023.

“It is to inform that online applications are invited from the eligible candidates for the posts under Group-III Services in various departments for a total of 1365 vacancies from 24/01/2023 to 23/02/2023”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1365 Group III vacancies.

Candidates will be able to check the breakdown of vacancies, age, pay scale, community, educational requirements, and other information in the detailed notification.

