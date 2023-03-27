The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) will end the applictaion process for Junior Lineman posts tomorrow. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at www.tssouthernpower.com. The candidates will be able to edit the applications from April 1 to April 4. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1553 Junior Lineman vacancies.

TSSPDCL recruitment: March 28 last date to apply for 1553 Junior Lineman posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process started on March 8, 2023, and will end on March 28, 2023.

The hall tickets will be released on April 24 and the examination will be conducted on April 30.

Each applicant must pay a processing fee of Rs. 200 for their online application. In addition to this, the applicants must pay a fee for the examination of Rs. 120. However, candidates from EWS and those from the SC/ST/BC communities are not required to pay the examination fee.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.tssouthernpower.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the submit applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON