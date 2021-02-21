UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer

UCIL Recruitment 2021: The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of managers, superintendents, and various other positions on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.

Vacancies:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 47 vacancies, out of which, 11 vacancies are for Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines), 7 each for Supervisor (Chemical), and Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts), 4 for Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil), 3 each for Foreman (Mechanical), and Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security), 2 each for Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/ HPU), and Supervisor (Civil), and 1 each for Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel), Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase, Add. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey), Add. Superintendent (Inst.)/ Deputy Superintendent, Add. Superintendent (Mill)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mill), Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel), Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores, and Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services).

How to apply:

Candidates will have to send their applications along with the documents to the General Manager (Inst/Pers.&IRs./Projects), Uranium Corporation of India Limited, P.O.Jaduguda Mines, Distt. Singhbhum East, Jharkhand - 832102.

Application fee:

"Application fee of ₹500 is applicable only for General/OBC(NCL) candidates. SC/ST/PwD and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee," reads the official notice.

Direct link to the application form

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: