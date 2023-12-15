UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration for 300 posts begins tomorrow at uiic.co.in

United India Insurance Company Limited, UIIC has invited applications from candidates for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration for 300 posts begins tomorrow (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 16, 2023

Last date for registration: January 6, 2024

Last date for payment of application fee: January 6, 2024

Download of call letter: 10 days prior to the date of each examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be a graduate from a recognized University. The minimum age to apply is 21 years and maximum age is 30 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination. Those candidates who qualify the online exam will be called for a regional language test.

Application Fees

All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of COMPANY should pay ₹1000/- as application fees and SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of COMPANY should pay ₹.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.

Detailed Notification Here

