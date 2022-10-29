UKPSC Assistant Accountant recruitment 2022: Apply for 661 vacancies

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online application for the Assistant Accountant exam 2022 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam online at official website of the commission at psc.uk.gov.in on or before November 17, 2022.

The commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill as many as 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government.

Candidates who have Bachelor in Business Administration or PG degree in Accounting can apply for the examination.

Direct link to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022

How To Apply For UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Assistant Accountant Examination- 2022”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the application link

Fill in the requisite details, upload the necessary documents and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

