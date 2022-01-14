Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

UKSSSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 272 posts, details here

UKSSSC to recruit candidates for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. 
UKSSSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 272 posts, details here
Published on Jan 14, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC has invited applications from candidates to Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 272 posts in the organization. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till February 23, 2022. The written examination will be conducted in July 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 board exam with Physics/ Mathematics and English as a subject. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 22 years. 

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of objective type with multiple choice questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The written exam will have negative marking of ¼ marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can check the official site for more details.  

 

