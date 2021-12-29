Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1521 Constable, Fireman posts, details here

UKSSSC to recruit candidates for Constable, Fireman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable, Fireman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UKSSSC on sssc.uk.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1521 posts in the organization. 

The registration process will begin on January 3, 2022 and will end on February 16, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Constable (Male): 785 Posts
  • Constable (PAC/IRB) (Male): 291 Posts
  • Fireman (Male/ Female): 445 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit will be 18 to 22 for Constable posts and age limit will be 18 to 25 years for Fireman posts. 

Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be based on written examination. The written exam will be objective type with multiple choice and will be for 2 hours duration. The question paper will comprise of 100 marks. 

 

