UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 posts of driver vacancy from August 27

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications for the posts of driver, enforcement driver and dispatch rider posts. The registration process to fill these UKSSSC jobs will begin on August 27, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UKSSSC at www.sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is October 10, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 164 posts of drivers. 161 posts are for drivers, while 2 posts are for enforcement drivers and one post is for dispatch rider post.

Eligibility criteria for driver and enforcement driver:

Candidates should have passed class 8th and have experience of five years in driving.

Age Limit for driver and enforcement driver:

The candidate should be not below 21 years of age and not above 42 years of age.

Eligibility criteria for dispatch rider post:

Candidates should have passed class 10th and have a driving license. Candidates should also have knowledge of Hindi.

Age Limit for dispatch rider post:

The candidate should be not below 21 years of age and not above 42 years of age.

Selection process:

As per the notification, the selection will be made on the basis of result of written test and driving test. The written test will carry 25 marks, while driving test will carry 75 marks.

Fees:

Candidates will have to pay ₹300/- as examination fees if belonging to unreserved (General) and OBC category of Uttarakhand. SC/ST/EWS category candidates will not have to pay ₹150 for the post.

