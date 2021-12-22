Union Bank of India to recruit specialist officers, senior executives

The Union Bank of India has invited applications to fill vacancies in specialist officer and senior executive posts. The deadline for submission of application forms for senior executive post is December 29 and it is January 7 for specialist officer post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply Online

Union Bank of India recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Specialist officers: 25 posts

Chief Risk officer: 1 post

Chief Digital Officer: 1 post

Head Analytics: 1 post

Chief Economic Advisor: 1 post

Head- API management: 1 post

Head- digital lending and Fin tech: 1 post

“The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit,” the bank has informed candidates.

“The location of the posting shall be Mumbai. However, the candidate may be posted to work with the team(s) within the organization/parent organization/any subsidiary of the parent organization if and deemed necessary,” the bank has also informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}