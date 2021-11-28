Universities to apprise UGC of vacant teaching posts by Dec 31

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the universities and their affiliated colleges to apprise it of all the vacant teaching posts on or before December 31. In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors and Principals, on November 26, the UGC has asked the higher educational institutes to upload details of the vacancies, reservations and advertisement on the University Activity Monitoring Portal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The shortage of faculty in Higher Education Institutions is a major concern and requires to be addressed on priority for improving the quality of Higher Education. You are, therefore, once again requested to take appropriate steps for faculty recruitment at the earliest in your university as well as in the affiliated colleges,” the letter reads.

On August 7, 2019, the UGC had released a similar notification and universities were asked to upload the details on a different portal. On September 5, 2019, and October 22, 2019, the notice was issued again and this time universities were asked to upload faculty recruitment details on University Activity Monitoring Portal.

“AII the Universities, Institutions Deemed to be Universities and Colleges are once again requested to ensure the implementation of UGC Guidelines for Recruitment of Faculty in letter and spirit and take steps to fill up the vacancies at the earliest,” the UGC letter reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON