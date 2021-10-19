UP NHM recruitment 2021: Apply for 2455 Staff Nurse vacancies from tomorrow

The application process to fill 2455 vacancies of Staff Nurse in the National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh will tentatively commence on October 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UP NHM at upnrhm.gov.in. The application process will end on November 9.

UP NHM recruitment vacancy details: Out of 2455 vacancies, 981 vacancies are for the Unreserved category, 663 vacancies are for the OBC category, 515 are for the SC category, 45 are for the ST category and 241 are for the EWS category.

UP NHM recruitment age limit: The Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on October 9.

UP NHM recruitment application fee: All the candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

UP NHM recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should be Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.SC Nursing from any recognized institute approved by the Nursing Council of the State/GOI. Candidates can check details on the notification given below.

UP NHM recruitment selection process: Candidates should make sure they meet the eligibility requirements before applying. Admission to the computer-based test will be on a provisional basis only. If a candidate is shortlisted, their application will be subject to verification of details/documents when they report for an interview/document verification.

