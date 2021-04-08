Home / Education / Employment News / UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 15198 posts extended
UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 15198 posts extended

UPSESSB has extended the last date to apply for TGT, PGT posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org till April 21, 2021.
UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 15198 posts extended(Shutterstock)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board, UPSESSB has extended the last date to apply for UP TGT, TGT posts. Candidates can apply for 15198 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts till April 21, 2021 through the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org. Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was till April 11, 2021.

The last date of fees submission is till April 23 and last date to submit online application is till April 25, 2021. The examination date would be announced by the Board in due course of time. Out of the total 15198 posts, 12603 are for UP TGT and remaining 2595 are for UP PGT Posts.

Official Notice Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree in relevant subject and B.Ed degree for TGT posts and candidates should have post graduate degree with B.Ed for PGT posts.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test of 500 marks and each question will comprise of 4 marks. There will be no negative marking in the written examination. All questions will be of multiple-choice. The examination will be held at all divisional headquarters of UP, according to officials.

