UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) under Group B and C Category on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 87 vacancies, out of which, 53 vacancies are for Assistant Review Officer, 13 for Scrutiny officer, 10 for Security Assistant (Male), 4 for Counter Report, 2 for Additional Private Secretary, and 1 each for Editor, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer, and Security Assistant (Female).

