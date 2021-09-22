UPPSC admit cards 2021 for staff nurse/sister grade 2 exam released

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit card for staff nurse/sister grade-2 examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021 (Sunday) in one session from 11am to 1pm in examination centres at five districts in UP: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

Candidates are advised to keep their two passport size photos and one photo copy of ID card along with original ID proof at their allotted examination centre on the scheduled time of examination.

How to download UPPSC admit card:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Under 'ACTIVITY DASHBOARD' section, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021, STAFF NURSE /SISTER GRADE-2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM-2021" on the homepage

Submit Candidate registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code. Click on 'Download Admit Card' option

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.