UPPSC invites applications for 611 Medical officer posts, details here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 5, 2022. Last date to deposit the application fee in the bank is September 2, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 611 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B gazetted.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a degree in Ayurveda from a University established by law in India or Five years degree or diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.

At least Six month's professional experience of state Ayurvedic or Allopathic Hospital or dispensary and registration as a Vaidya with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh is also necessary.

Candidates must be in the age group 21 to 40 years of age as on July 1, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pay scale is Rs. 56,100-1,77,500 at matrix level-10.

In case of a large number of applicants for the posts, the Commission may hold a screening test (objective type).

The application fee for unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates is Rs.105, and the fee is Rs. 65 for candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is ₹25.

Here’s how to apply

On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (AYURVEDA) UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”

Click on “Apply”

Register, and fill the application form

Upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Visit the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON