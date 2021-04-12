Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC PCS 2020 final results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, check merit list here
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday declared the final results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2020, commonly known as PCS -2020.
By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Against 487 vacant posts in 24 categories, a total of 476 candidates have been declared successful, said UPPSC secretary Jagdish. He said that the results have been made available on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The PCS Mains 2020 was conducted between January 21 and January 25 in which a total of 4,589 candidates had appeared.

The commission on March 20 had declared UPPSC Mains results in which 845 candidates were declared successful for the interciew round.

The UPPSC secretary said that during the interviews held between April 1 and April 8, 43 candidates remained absent. “No candidate was found suitable for 11 posts of Child Development Project Officer,” he added.

Jagdish said that candidates against whose names “provisional” has been indicated in the list need to present relevant documents before the commission within the set time limit failing which their candidature/selection would be cancelled. He further said that the results of these recruitment exams are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The posts that were part of PCS-2020, included, deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant home guards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade-I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS and other equivalent administrative posts like assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner, among others.

