UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Mines Officer and other posts

UPPSC to recruit candidates for Mines Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Mines Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 19, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organization. 

The knowledge of Hindi is essential. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

  • Miner Officer: 16 Posts
  • Principal: 1 Post
  • Professor: 1 Post
  • Reader: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to unreserved category, other backward classes will have to pay 105/- scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category candidates will have to pay 65/- and handicapped candidates will have to pay 25/-. After depositing the required fee in the prescribed modes, "Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR)" shall be displayed along with detail of fee deposition, the print of which must be taken by clicking on "Print Payment Receipt".

