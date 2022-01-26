UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Mines Officer and other posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Mines Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 19, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The knowledge of Hindi is essential. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Miner Officer: 16 Posts

Principal: 1 Post

Professor: 1 Post

Reader: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to unreserved category, other backward classes will have to pay ₹105/- scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category candidates will have to pay ₹65/- and handicapped candidates will have to pay ₹25/-. After depositing the required fee in the prescribed modes, "Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR)" shall be displayed along with detail of fee deposition, the print of which must be taken by clicking on "Print Payment Receipt".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}