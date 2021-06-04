Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here
employment news

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here

UPRVUNL to recruit candidates for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPRVUNL on uprvunl.org.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:11 AM IST
UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 posts, details here

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, UPRVUNL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPRVUNL on uprvunl.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 2, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 196 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Junior Engineer (Electrical) 69 posts 
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 78 posts 
Junior Engineer (Electronics) 39 posts 
Junior Engineer (Computer) 10 posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having an engineering diploma in a related fields can apply for the posts mentioned above. The age limit of the candidate should be 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination. There shall be two parts in the question paper- Part I and Part II. Part I shall have 150 objective-type questions from the syllabus for Diploma Engineering in the relevant Branch as per the post advertised (Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics/Control & Instrumentation, and Computer Engineering). Part II shall have 50 objective-type questions comprising General Hindi, General Knowledge, and Reasoning.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay 1000/- as application fees, SC, ST category candidates will have to pay 700/- as application fees, and PH category candidates will have to pay 10/-.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uprvunl recruitment uprvunl sarkari naukri government jobs
TRENDING NEWS

Man takes injured cockroach lying on the road to vet for treatment

This peacock isn’t shy about flaunting its gorgeous plumage. Seen viral video?

Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall

‘They are like my children’: Cuban man living by the sea befriends pelicans
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP