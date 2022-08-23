UPRVUNL recruitment 2022: Apply for JE/ Pharmacist posts from August 29

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist. The application process will begin on August 29 and the deadline for the submission of application form is September 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPRVUNL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 33 vacancies, of which, 29 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and 4 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on July 1 2022.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2022 application fee: The fee for candidates from the unreserved category is Rs. 1180, while the fee for candidates from the SC/ST category is Rs. 826. The fee is Rs. 12 for those from the PWD category.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPEVUNL at www.uprvunl.org from August 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON