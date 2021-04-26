Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC defers recruitment process to fill 363 vacancies for principals
employment news

UPSC defers recruitment process to fill 363 vacancies for principals

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the recruitment process initiated to fill 363 vacancies for the post of principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 10:10 AM IST
An indicative advertisement (No.7/2021), inviting online applications to fill the above mentioned posts, for direct recruitment by selection through website upsconline.nic.in was posted in the employment on April 24.(File photo)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the recruitment process initiated to fill 363 vacancies for the post of principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

An indicative advertisement (No.7/2021), inviting online applications to fill the above mentioned posts, for direct recruitment by selection through website upsconline.nic.in was posted in the Employment News on April 24.

The decision to defer the recruitment process has been taken due to covid-19 situation in the country.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the 'Employment News' on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re published in due course," reads an official notification issued on UPSC website.

UPSC notification (upsc.gov.in)

Interested candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC regularly for latest news and updates about this recruitment process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the recruitment process initiated to fill 363 vacancies for the post of principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

An indicative advertisement (No.7/2021), inviting online applications to fill the above mentioned posts, for direct recruitment by selection through website upsconline.nic.in was posted in the Employment News on April 24.

The decision to defer the recruitment process has been taken due to covid-19 situation in the country.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the 'Employment News' on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re published in due course," reads an official notification issued on UPSC website.

UPSC notification (upsc.gov.in)

Interested candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC regularly for latest news and updates about this recruitment process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc recruitment recruitment process covid-19 upsc jobs govt jobs
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP