UPSC defers recruitment process to fill 363 vacancies for principals

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the recruitment process initiated to fill 363 vacancies for the post of principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

An indicative advertisement (No.7/2021), inviting online applications to fill the above mentioned posts, for direct recruitment by selection through website upsconline.nic.in was posted in the Employment News on April 24.

The decision to defer the recruitment process has been taken due to covid-19 situation in the country.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the 'Employment News' on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re published in due course," reads an official notification issued on UPSC website.

UPSC notification (upsc.gov.in)

Interested candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC regularly for latest news and updates about this recruitment process.

