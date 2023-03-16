Last date to apply for 577 UPSC EPFO posts is March 17

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the applictaion process for 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

There are a total of 159 vacancies for the position of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, and there are 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer.

The Commission will hold a pen-and-paper-based Recruitment Test (RT) to select candidates for interviews for the positions of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner. There will be two separate recruitment tests (RTs) for each candidate. The exam date will be announced on the UPSC website later.

The applictaion fee is ₹25. The fee is exempted for Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take printout for future reference.

