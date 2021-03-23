Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Main 2020 results out, check list of candidates shortlisted for interview
employment news

UPSC Main 2020 results out, check list of candidates shortlisted for interview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, March 23 announced the civil services main 2020 results.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:28 PM IST
. The UPSC main examination was held from January 8-17, 2021. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.(HT File)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, March 23 announced the civil services main 2020 results. The UPSC main examination was held from January 8-17, 2021. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC main result 2020: Here is direct link to check

Personality test or interview of the selected candidates will commence shortly, and will be held at UPSC Office in New Delhi. The interview will be held for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 680 Apprentice posts

MES Recruitment 2021: 502 vacancies for Supervisor and Draughtsman on offer

TISS Recruitment 2021: 25 Research Officer and other posts on offer

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Apply for 150 General Officer posts now

The e-summon letter for the personality test of candidates called for interview will be released shortly and may be downloaded from the commission’s website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in.

The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the interview) and will be available on the portal for a period of 30 days.

The UPSC civil services exam is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the mains 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

Candidature of all these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

Note: Visit UPSC official website regularly for latest news and upd

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc main result upsc results upsc civil services exam result

Related Stories

exam results

UPSC CDS I written Result 2021 declared, 6552 qualify for interview

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:44 PM IST
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application for 13 Deputy Secretary posts begins

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:20 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP