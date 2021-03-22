Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application for 13 Deputy Secretary posts begins
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application for 13 Deputy Secretary posts begins

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before May 3, 2021.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:20 AM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Deputy Secretary, Group ‘A' on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before May 3, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 13 vacancies of Deputy Secretary in various departments. The departments include the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Department of School Education and Literacy, Environment Policy, Food Processing, Manufacturing Sector, Urban Water Management, Mining Legislation and Policy, Sagarmala and PPP, Electricity Distribution, Rural Livelihood, Information Technologies, and Iron/Steel Industry.

"The minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32 and 40 years respectively and the Pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,19,000/- including DA, Tpt Allowance & HRA in present level)," reads the official notice.

