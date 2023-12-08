Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for the Scientific Officer (Electrical), Technical Officer, and Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) posts. The application process will commence on December 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientific Officer and other posts from Dec 9

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5 vacancies.

One vacancy is for the post of Scientific Officer (Electrical) in the National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Three vacancies are for the post of Technical Officer in the Computer & System Division in the National Crime Records Bureau, Department of Women Safety, Ministry of Home Affairs.

One vacancy is for the post of Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) in Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of ₹25(Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

