Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Deputy Controller and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 194 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 194 Deputy Controller & other posts at upsc.gov.in, details here

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The last date to apply for the post is June 12, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Airworthiness Officer: 25 posts

2. Deputy Controller: 44 posts

3. Manager: 8 posts

4. Junior Technical Officer: 6 posts

5. Scientific Officer: 2 posts

6. Deputy Superintending Archaeological Engineer: 4 posts

7. Associate Professor: 2 posts

8. Lecturer: 2 posts

9. Scientist-B: 46 posts

10. Deputy Director: 11 posts

11. Joint Assistant Director: 6 posts

12. Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts

13. Assistant Director: 26 posts

14. Assistant Controller of Mines: 5 posts

15. Research Officer: 2 posts

16. Assistant Director/ Registering Officer Antiquities: 1 post

17. Driller: 1 post

18. Tourist Officer: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether selection is made only by interview or by a Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of a total of 100 marks. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether selection is made only by interview or by a Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of a total of 100 marks. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank. Applicants must opt for available online Debit/Credit Card/UPI Payment or Internet Banking payment mode upto the closing date/time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank. Applicants must opt for available online Debit/Credit Card/UPI Payment or Internet Banking payment mode upto the closing date/time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to OBC/EWS/Unreserved male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to OBC/EWS/Unreserved male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC. {{/usCountry}}

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Detailed Notification Here

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