UPSSSC Forester Main exam registration begins at upsssc.gov.in, details here

Published on Oct 17, 2022 05:56 PM IST

UPSSSC has begin the application process for Forester or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022 on October 17.

UPSSSC Forester Main exam registration begins at upsssc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begin the application process for Forester or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022 today, October 17. The deadline for the submission of application form is November 6. Interested candidates can apply online at upsssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

“Only those candidates who have appeared in PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) - 2021 ( 01-Exam/2021 ) and have valid score are eligible to apply against this advertisement”, reads the official website.

The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Direct link to apply

UPSSSC Forester Main exam: How to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Forester” application link

Fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

